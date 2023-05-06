Celebrating 20 years at Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Community School District is celebrating a historic anniversary this weekend. It's the 20th anniversary since class was first in session at the Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence.
First opened in 2002, the school is named after Walter Cunningham who became the first African American to serve as principal in the state of Iowa. Serving as both the principal at East High School and the deputy superintendent of the Waterloo Community School District from 1975 and 1989.
The school serves around 400 students each year.
The school's current principal Neldrekka Whitaker says they wanted to honor Dr. Cunningham shortly after his death in 2000 by continuing his legacy in education. She says their mission is to always put the best interests of their students first.
