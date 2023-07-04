Celebrate Indee Festival expected to bring thousands to the area

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa. (KWWL) - The City of Independence expects thousands of people to join them for the annual Celebrate Indee Festival.
Celebrate Indee is a two day festival that is held over the 3rd and 4th of July in Independence, Iowa.
Communities can expect an array of musical entertainment, vendors, parades, and fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River.
This is 23rd annual region-wide celebration, and committee members say the event has changed quite a bit over the years.
"This is a staple event of the community that they can look forward to year after year," said Committee Member Michelle McBride.
McBride said the she expects around 15,000 people to show up at this years festival.
"Some people can say that our community might be the best kept secret," McBride said. "Having event like Celebrate Indee and the fair, really shine a spot light the community."
The committee was established back in 2000, and is funded through a mixture of private and corporate donations.
The City of Independence maintains traditional funds for the fireworks.
