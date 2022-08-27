Cedar Valley Pride Festival returns for 10th anniversary

It's the 10th annual Cedar Valley Pride Festival in downtown Waterloo, featuring live music, food and shopping vendors, and many other activities.
Performers for the festival, Sterling Banks and Chris Buttshaw, both look forward to performing at the event.
"It's like love right— it's just loving on people man it's incredible," Bottshaw said.
Banks adding, "it's such a good crowd and it's such a good vibe— the people here are just here to love and be light, and I love that."
Banks has been attending the festival since it first started, now bringing her kid along for the fun.
"It's been incredible—I've been coming for the last ten years. He's been coming since he was a baby, so it's really good to watch the community grow and see it build each year— more and more on top of the last," she said.
Bottshaw, who also brought his baby girl, is proud the community has the event.
"On a serious note, man, it's so incredible that the community would come together and do an event like this that's so accepting of people. It's awesome," he said.
Volunteers and Target workers Shane Sage and Carrie McKinney are also proud of the event's growth over the last decade.
"It means a lot to me that all the community is coming together to celebrate each other, and that's just what I love about it. It helps me feel supported," Sage said.
"It's wonderful to show up and support, and we welcome anyone to this event because we're here to care, win and grow together," McKinney added.
As a first-time attendee, Sam Edmundson is excited to embrace and celebrate his community.
"A year ago, I didn't go because I wasn't out as queer I think being out now it allows me to celebrate rather than just fighting for rights— I get to be here, and I get to celebrate," he said, adding, "It's a part of my identity, it's part of who I am. I think it's super important that everybody has something to be proud of, whether that is your sexuality or gender, race, socioeconomic status, everything. Everybody has challenges that they should be proud of."
Austin Haworth and Dee Dee Benton are seniors at Cedar Falls High School. Together, they're a part of the student organization called SAGA, or Sexuality and Gender Acceptance. At the festival, they promoted their group's work while also extending a friendly hand to those who need it.
"We want to provide the safe space for our LGBTQ+ students and for them to feel welcome and safe in our high school to make a difference," Benton said.
"There's a lot of kids in sports, there's a lot of kids in just general places that are not very welcoming, a lot of small town kids that don't get a lot of this, and here I feel like we represent those smaller kids, the kids who don't often have their voice heard or didn't have a voice in general," Haworth added.
The group meets during "Power Hour" at the high school every Friday. They encourage any student to attend that's interested.
"It doesn't matter exactly who you are, if you're straight or a part of the community, the doors are always open for anyone," Haworth said.
No matter what, vendor, volunteer, performer or attendee-- the message remains the same for everyone at the festival: be loved, and spread love.
"Pride for me is just loving yourself and loving everybody else for how they were created," Sage said.
"Regardless of if you're straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, whatever you are, you are more than welcome to be who you are and express yourself whatever way you want to," Benton concluded.
Former U.S. Naval Vice Admiral and Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken attended the festival on Saturday. He's challenging Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley in November's midterms.