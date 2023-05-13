Cedar Rapids woman dies in accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A woman was killed when her car overturned, forcing the partial closure of Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids for several hours late Friday.
Authorities identified the victim as 19-year-old Jessica Youngton of Cedar Rapids. Witnesses told police she was moving across several lanes of traffic on the interstate prior to the crash. Her car struck a guardrail and rolled.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near the bridge over 7th Street NE. Police said Youngton died at the scene.
No other vehicles or injuries were reported.
Cedar Rapids police closed the northbound lanes of I-380 for several hours to allow authorities access to the scene and time to conduct their investigation.