Cedar Rapids woman arrested for perjury and fraudulent practices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a local woman Friday for perjury and fraudulent practices. After failing to disclose information prevalent to a criminal trial case.
Nakia Long, 23, Cedar Rapids, was arrested after failing to disclose to authorities that she knew the defendant, who was standing trial for possessing a firearm as a felon.
On August 23, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in the case against Royal Jones. After Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that Long was an associate of his.
As part of the jury selection process, Long was one of the people chosen to serve on the jury. Prior to the preliminary examination of a juror by a judge or counsel, the jury took an oath to answer all questions truthfully.
One of the questions asked was if anyone on the jury knew Jones. Nobody on the panel indicated that they did know him.
All the jurors were also given an online questionnaire to fill out, providing background information on themselves to aid the court in the selection process. Long, in addition to not detailing her prior relationship to Jones, also substantially understated her criminal convictions in the questionnaire.
Long was taken into custody by Cedar Rapids Police, and transferred to the Linn County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.