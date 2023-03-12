Cedar Rapids woman among three killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids woman is one of three people killed in a head on collision Friday night in Scott County.
The Iowa State Patrol responded to mile marker 284 along I-80 Eastbound near Walcott for a two-car collision at 11:15 p.m.
Brina Anderson-Yoder, 23 of Cedar Rapids, Tameka Paney, 46 of Rock Island, Illinois, and Jessica Carr, 34 of Fresno, California were all pronounced dead at the scene. Andrea Smith, 29 of Davenport was taken to the hospital but her condition remains unknown right now.
the crash is still under investigation.