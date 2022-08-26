CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)-The only high school football game during week one in the Cedar Rapids area featured rivals Washington vs Jefferson. With new head football coach Ed Miles, the J-Hawks were looking to end a losing streak dating back to October 2019. Both teams had pre-game jitters in the first quarter with turnovers, but the Warriors offense got on track with back to back touchdowns from senior runnng back Watts McBride jumping out to an early 12-0 lead. The Warriors would eventually prevail by the final of 47-6.
Cedar Rapids Washington beats Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47-6
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
