Cedar Rapids School Board passes ballot language for $220 million dollar bond request

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids School Board is moving forward with a $220 million dollar request, passing it's formal ballot language at tonight's meeting.
David Tominsky, President of the Board, opened the meeting expressing his optimism on the impact this bond could have, with the help of Cedar Rapids citizens.
“This work will require an even greater community effort, and working together for the benefit of families, the benefit of our families is critical for our success,” Tominsky said.
Board member Dexter Merschbrock voted against the bond language, saying not enough is being done to address problems in the district with poverty and access.
“We talk a lot about the core neighborhood, there’s persistent poverty in a lot of these neighborhoods, students living in poverty- we could talk about what percentage of students qualify for free or reduced lunch at which one of our schools, that’s the conversation this board should be having, more of,” he said.
Merschbrock also criticizing the board's plan transparency, and the impact it could have on tax payers.
"We’ve gotta be honest with the community and part of being honest is getting all the information out there, and so if were at the point now where we’re just saying this is how much we need, here’s the things, we should break it down for people, because people need to know what they’re investing in and what it’s going to cost," he said, adding, "everybody pays property taxes whether you’re a renter whether you’re a homeowner, could we get a 30 million dollar a 20 million dollar renovation on Franklin, that would leave us with a very nice building with a lot of upgrades, possibly.”
Other board members like Cindy Garlock arguing, the time to do something is now.
"We could probably do a lot of things cheaper but is that what our kids deserve," adding, "We have not come to the community for additional funds for buildings in 23 years, I guess would just, if you’re a home owner, ask yourself what happens if you’re not investing in your home for 23 years."
Marcy Roundtree adding, "it is time to go ahead and move this forward. Our staff and our students deserve for us to make this investment and making these buildings better and building new facilities," explaining, "It is going to cost money but it is costing us major dollars, every single day to maintain these buildings that are not properly accessible for the people that we serve in our community.”
The district needs just under 6400 signatures on a petition by September 22nd in order to get the bond on this November's ballot. President Tominsky says, the conversation still isn't over from here.
“The district is paying attention, we are listening to the concerns and the needs of the community and we will continue to have those conversations and work together as a community for our families,” he said.
The bond will need a 60% voter approval to go into effect. It would raise the tax levy by $2.70 per $10,000. For example, a home with a $200,000 value would pay $23.50 in property taxes.
To see more about the details of the bond, see our past coverage here. You can watch tonight's meeting in full at this link.