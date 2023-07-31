Cedar Rapids school board discusses Master Facilities Plan

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids school board met last night to discuss the 2023 Master Facilities plan, which comes with $445 million dollar price tag within the next two decades. You can watch that meeting here.
The first phase of the project is planned to go to a bond vote this November. It costs $220 million dollars, and will raise the tax levy by an approximate $2.70.
Last week, Cedar Rapids city council joined the board to discuss the plans. Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell says it's important these issues are talked about, since it will directly impact resident wallets.
"We don’t take bonds lightly, I am uniquely aware of the burden that any additional tax puts on people here especially in this time that we live in," she said.
Councilmembers spoke to their concerns about the plan last meeting, with some worried it isn't ready for the November election season. The biggest concern council spoke out about was the section on the middle schools.
The new project will close the middle schools on the west end of the city, except for Taft. Mayor O'Donnell says it will have an impact on students, but also on the neighborhoods and their growth.
"You know people often forget that neighborhood schools are economic drivers. When people decide to move to a town it’s one of the first things they look at- can I be close to my child’s school? What’s the quality of that school? And by closing almost all of the schools on the west side it sends the wrong message as a city."
At the meeting last week, Dr. Tawana Grover reiterated that the plan is not set in stone, and can be changed as the years go on to reflect the city's and the students' needs.
“We still have the opportunity to rethink this at any particular time as we go, so especially with the middle school concept it’s going to be about six years before that domino actually happens."
The district hasn't requested a bond vote since 2000. They say this money is a need, and its reflected in the condition of the current schools.
“In some of our classrooms we’re still with window units for air conditioning. I’ve been in a couple where we couldn’t hear the teacher over the air conditioning, and our students deserve the opportunity to learn in a conducive environment," Dr. Grover said, adding, "we have direct testimony from candidates who said they decided to go to another district because they have better, new facilities, that’s the reality that we’re facing.”
Mayor O'Donnell says she's hopeful for the changes from the district, and that these conversations continue to iron out more details before November.
"It’s really encouraging our district sees the need to invest in our schools. Every kids deserves a state of the art innovative facility, whether that means new walls or new support internally, that will be up to them to decide. I’m just really encouraged that we have a school board that understands the need to innovate and grow. We just want to make sure we are aligned in our goals and how to do that."
The district needs about 6,400 signatures to put the first phase to a bond vote in November. The second phase vote would cost $225 million and be in 2029, keeping the set $2.70 levy.