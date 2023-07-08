Cedar Rapids park staff cleaning up after illegal fireworks shot off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Fourth of July is a time for celebration nationwide usually in the form of fireworks. However, once fireworks have been shot off it's best to make sure debris left behind gets cleaned and people are shooting them off in a safe and respectful manner.
The city of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation says in the days following the holiday park staff have been assessing damages across parks, cleaning up the messes left behind from illegal fireworks, and making repairs to what needs fixed.
Unlike other cities like Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Marion. Cedar Rapids does not allow residents to shoot off their own consumer fireworks at any point during the Fourth of July holiday.
Staff say the trash left behind has filled up 56 dumpsters, 11 of which were filled entirely with fireworks debris. Cleanup across the parks has also cost taxpayers 225 hours of staff time, around $3,000 plus an extra $500 for dumping fees.
The city is asking for the public's patience right now as the staffs begin to restore the parks.