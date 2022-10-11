Cedar Rapids non-profit cares for dog shot in the mouth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Critter Crusaders received Ashland last week, after she was shot in the face while caring for her puppies.
The Cedar Rapids non-profit posted a statement on her recovery, saying, "She looks perfect from the outside. No animal deserves to be intentionally injured. We will make this horrible wrong, right again."
A young dog, Ashland sustained injuries to her jaw and mouth. While being able to still tend to her puppies-- she is unable to eat regular food due to her injuries, which include missing sections of her jaw, gums and teeth. Critter Crusaders say on their Facebook that they have two different dogs with injuries from gunshots in their care.
Ashland was able to be seen by Frey Pet Hospital Tuesday for an open fracture on the jaw that poses risk for infection. She was put on antibiotics but has a long road of recovery. The crew at Critter Crusaders are in contact with UW Madison Dental and Surgical services, and plan to take her Friday for a consultation on treatment.
In their most recent post, Critter Crusades discussed their bond to the injured animal.
"Ashland is just a beautiful soul, inside and out. Though you can’t see her injuries, all of us who have come to know and love her, carry her pain in our hearts," they said.
On their Facebook, Critter Crusaders say they expect the dog to have at least one surgery, with more scans and treatments coming. If you would like to donate to or keep up with Ashland's recovery, visit their Facebook here.