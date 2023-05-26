Cedar Rapids Man First to Test Brain Cancer Treatment Device

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - About 14,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year, according to the American Cancer Society, and most die within the first year.
Chad Winterhof of Cedar Rapids refused to accept those odds. In March of 2021, he went to the doctor after experiencing some unusual symptoms.
“I had some symptoms that were like dizziness and a little nausea,” he said.
Winterhof thought it was vertigo, but an MRI quickly revealed a brain tumor. He had emergency surgery shortly thereafter leaving him with limited mobility on his left side and searching for treatments.
“You go back to not even being able to pick up a glass of water or really get out of bed,” he said. “Yet, I had a prayer to help others."
At the hospital, he pushed for more options to treat the cancer.
“He’s not your average patient and I think our doctor recognized that,” said his wife, Jenni Winterhof.
Winterhof’s oncologist introduced him to Calvin Carter, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and Founder of Geminii, Inc.
“I had some symptoms that were like dizziness and a little nausea,” he said.
Winterhof thought it was vertigo, but an MRI quickly revealed a brain tumor. He had emergency surgery shortly thereafter leaving him with limited mobility on his left side and searching for treatments.
“You go back to not even being able to pick up a glass of water or really get out of bed,” he said. “Yet, I had a prayer to help others."
At the hospital, he pushed for more options to treat the cancer.
“He’s not your average patient and I think our doctor recognized that,” said his wife, Jenni Winterhof.
Winterhof’s oncologist introduced him to Calvin Carter, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and Founder of Geminii, Inc.
Carter and his team at Geminii had made a groundbreaking discovery just a year before Chad’s diagnosis involving the effects of electromagnetic waves.
“We identified a range of fields that have remarkable effects on metabolism, and this was something that came completely out of the blue. We were looking for one thing over here and this popped up,” said Carter.
Electromagnetic waves run on a spectrum from powerful radiation, to sunlight, to TV broadcasts, and even cell phones. Carter’s work is focused on waves weaker than those from a cell phone.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that these signals that we can't sense would have such profound effects on the body and on health,” said Carter. “It’s sort of like switching off disease with a remote control."
When Winterhof heard about this research, he wanted to be part of it.
“If this was…a new surgical procedure, I probably would be worth a lick of spit,” said Winterhof. “But it just so happens it’s an area I have some expertise in.”
Winterhof is an engineer with a background in electromagnetic waves. When he first met with Carter and his team, he said he asked them to define the problem.
“We defined the problem as making an effective brain cancer treatment that is accessible,” he said. “What does that mean? Well it's in our house."
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that these signals that we can't sense would have such profound effects on the body and on health,” said Carter. “It’s sort of like switching off disease with a remote control."
When Winterhof heard about this research, he wanted to be part of it.
“If this was…a new surgical procedure, I probably would be worth a lick of spit,” said Winterhof. “But it just so happens it’s an area I have some expertise in.”
Winterhof is an engineer with a background in electromagnetic waves. When he first met with Carter and his team, he said he asked them to define the problem.
“We defined the problem as making an effective brain cancer treatment that is accessible,” he said. “What does that mean? Well it's in our house."
For the last several months, Winterhof has been treating his cancer at home with a new device developed by Geminii using electromagnetic signals.
“We can deliver them at home while patients sleep, and the device itself is placed just adjacent to patient’s own bed,” said Carter.
While they can't reveal what the device itself looks like yet, initial brain scans show Winterhof’s tumor shrinking in size.
“We can deliver them at home while patients sleep, and the device itself is placed just adjacent to patient’s own bed,” said Carter.
While they can't reveal what the device itself looks like yet, initial brain scans show Winterhof’s tumor shrinking in size.
“The results so far are really promising and encouraging. But there's a lot more work that needs to be done to move this forward,” said Carter.
Winterhof’s only complaint about the device so far? It's a little loud and hot.
“It sort of feels like a sauna at times,” he said.
While he acknowledges the future remains uncertain, Winterhof and his famimly are focused on bringing hope to others who may soon face this same frightening diagnosis.
“I decided to focus on positive energy and things ai can do,” he said. “I choose to focus on what I can control."
The Winterhof family is hosting the Thrive Walk to Cure Brain Camcer on Saturday May 27th to raise money and awareness to fight the disease and bring families together who have been impacted by it. The walk is taking place at Lowe Park in Marion at 9am. To learn more, visit www.ThriveBrainCancer.com.
Winterhof’s only complaint about the device so far? It's a little loud and hot.
“It sort of feels like a sauna at times,” he said.
While he acknowledges the future remains uncertain, Winterhof and his famimly are focused on bringing hope to others who may soon face this same frightening diagnosis.
“I decided to focus on positive energy and things ai can do,” he said. “I choose to focus on what I can control."
The Winterhof family is hosting the Thrive Walk to Cure Brain Camcer on Saturday May 27th to raise money and awareness to fight the disease and bring families together who have been impacted by it. The walk is taking place at Lowe Park in Marion at 9am. To learn more, visit www.ThriveBrainCancer.com.