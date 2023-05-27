Cedar Rapids man battling brain cancer hosts thrive walk to raise money for treatment

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - It's been more than two years since Chad Winterhof of Cedar Rapids first learned he had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer. But the diagnosis hasn't stopped his fight to find a cure.
Chad and his wife Jennifer held a Thrive Walk at Lowe Park in Marion Saturday morning to help raise money and awareness for treatment he's been receiving in Iowa City to help fight the disease.
Chad and his family were joined by other families who have loved ones dealing with the same type of cancer. They hope to hold similar fundraising events to continue helping their cause later this year.
The Thrive Walk campaign has a fundraising goal of $50,000. You can make a donation to help fight the cause by going to the group's website.
You can watch the full special report here.