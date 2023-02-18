Cedar Rapids man arrested for Dubuque snow plow theft

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque police have arrested a Cedar Rapids man in connection to a snow plow theft last month.
Casey Shannon is facing First Degree Theft charges, he was arrested and booked yesterday into the Dubuque County Jail.
Officers first alerted the public the Arsendorf Construction snow plow was stolen on January 25th-- after the theft was caught on traffic cameras in the city.
In the criminal complaint, investigators say Shannon was pulled over in the vehicle in Cedar Rapids for expired registration. He was let go, but Cedar Rapids officers were later notified the vehicle was stolen.
A nearby witness to Shannon's home reported the missing truck to police. Officers located the stolen vehicle, finding the Arsendorf logo had been spray painted over. They arrested Shannon at his home.