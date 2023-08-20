 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cedar Rapids first responders recover body from Cedar River

  • Updated
  • 0
river-water-2
By Jordan Thomas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- First Responders in Cedar Rapids recovered a body from the Cedar River on Sunday afternoon.

A boater spotted the body floating in the river and alerted authorities around 2:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Police Officers found the body of a deceased adult man floating along the west bank of the river between the Ellis boat ramp and I Avenue boat ramp.

Just before 3:30, Cedar Rapids Firefighters used a boat to recover the body.

Cedar Rapids Police said they don't know whose body they recovered from the river and are still working to identify the victim.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Cedar Rapids authorities said they could not release any other information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL for the latest developments both on air and online.