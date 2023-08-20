Cedar Rapids first responders recover body from Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- First Responders in Cedar Rapids recovered a body from the Cedar River on Sunday afternoon.
A boater spotted the body floating in the river and alerted authorities around 2:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Police Officers found the body of a deceased adult man floating along the west bank of the river between the Ellis boat ramp and I Avenue boat ramp.
Just before 3:30, Cedar Rapids Firefighters used a boat to recover the body.
Cedar Rapids Police said they don't know whose body they recovered from the river and are still working to identify the victim.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Cedar Rapids authorities said they could not release any other information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL for the latest developments both on air and online.