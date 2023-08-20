 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cedar Rapids Firefighters respond to warehouse fire Sunday evening

Fire Web

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters went out Sunday evening in response to a fire that broke out at an unoccupied commercial warehouse along 33rd Avenue Southwest around 7:30 p.m.

Crews were alerted to the warehouse after a sprinkler alarm went off. Once they arrived, they found water and light smoke coming out from the building. Additional personnel were called in to help them force their way inside the warehouse where they found heavier smoke throughout.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished and help ventilate the warehouse to get all of the smoke out. 

No community members or firefighters were hurt in the fire. One of the warehouse units did have fire, smoke, and water damage to it. All nearby units also had smoke damage to them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

