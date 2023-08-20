Cedar Rapids Firefighters respond to warehouse fire Sunday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters went out Sunday evening in response to a fire that broke out at an unoccupied commercial warehouse along 33rd Avenue Southwest around 7:30 p.m.
Crews were alerted to the warehouse after a sprinkler alarm went off. Once they arrived, they found water and light smoke coming out from the building. Additional personnel were called in to help them force their way inside the warehouse where they found heavier smoke throughout.
Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished and help ventilate the warehouse to get all of the smoke out.
No community members or firefighters were hurt in the fire. One of the warehouse units did have fire, smoke, and water damage to it. All nearby units also had smoke damage to them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.