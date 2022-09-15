Cedar Rapids Community School District superintendent going on medical leave amid ongoing cancer battle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will be without their superintendent for the foreseeable future.
The district sent out a message to the community Thursday night that Dr. Noreen Bush will begin a Family and Medical Leave Act starting September 19th. Superintendent Bush has been fighting cancer for the past two and half years while serving as superintendent.
The school says she will continue her title as superintendent throughout the duration of her medical leave. Though the current part of her journey has led her to take a leave at this time.
School Board President David Tominsky said Bush has the entire school and community on her side.
“Noreen established a theme of ‘love and care’ for our district to begin this school year." Tominsky said. “And we, as a school district and broader community, fully support her with all our love and care as she takes this important time to focus on her cancer journey.”