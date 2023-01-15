Cedar Rapids community hold candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Almost two weeks after her unexpected death, the community of Cedar Rapids gathered Sunday night to remember the life of Devonna Walker.
Community members, family, and friends held a candlelight vigil inside the 'Elevate Life Center', also known as the 'Gospel Tabernacle Church.'
Church pastor Jackie Horton said it was important for people to come out because Devonna was just like a lot of them.
Walker was stabbed outside the Cambridge Townhome apartment complex on January 2nd. She was later to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Pastor Horton said it was important for people to come out in support of Devonna and her family Sunday. To show out in a sign of unity, peace, and support.
Cedar Rapids Police completed their investigation of Walker's death Friday. They're findings were sent to the Linn County Attorney's Office who will decide whether or not charges are filed in the case. Prosecutors are still evaluating the case and reviewing evidence found at the crime scene.
Police have not made any arrests so far in the case. In the immediate aftermath of her death, two people were detained and interviewed by police. However, both individuals were eventually released.