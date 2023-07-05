Cedar Rapids child donates $600 to local cat rescue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - An 11-year-old in Cedar Rapids decided to give back to her community this summer.
Addison Epner donated her time and money to SAINT Cat Rescue & Adoption Center.
"I researched a bunch of different cat shelters," said Addison.
She came to her parents several months ago, wanting to give back in memory of her late cat Cooper.
"He would play with me and just spend time with me," Addison said.
Mother Kelsey Epner said Addison had been saving her holiday and cat sitting money.
"It's emotional for me as a parent, because you don’t expect something so big from someone so small," Kelsey said.
In June, Addison donated over $600 dollars to the shelter.
SAINT shelter staff said they were shocked and pleased with Addison's donation.
"Saint operates solely on donations and our expenses are the highest during kitten season," said Adoption Coordinator Peggy Stotser. "Addison's donation couldn't come at a better time."
The Epner family encourages others to give back to their communities as well.
Addison told KWWL she may have her eye on a new companion at the shelter.