Cedar Rapids authorities evacuate Motel 6 after possible gas leak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids authorities evacuated a Motel 6 on the city's Southwest side on Saturday because of a possible carbon monoxide leak.
Cedar Rapids Police officers and firefighters responded to several calls on Saturday about a possible gas leak at the Motel 6 in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue Southwest.
The first time first responders came to the hotel at 10:14 Saturday morning, authorities said utility crews told them they had found what they believed the source of the exposure was and fixed the problem.
A few hours later at 1:44 p.m., guests at the hotel began complaining of symptoms commonly found when people are exposed to gas or vapor. Firefighters responded again and evacuated the building.
Fire responders searched the building room by room to ensure everyone got out safely. Other firefighters searched for the cause of the gas leak and ventilated the building.
Utility crews are still working to determine what is causing the gas leak and how to stop it.
Guests are still not allowed inside the building. As of 3:15, first responders said they didn't know when guests would be able get back inside.
Paramedics evaluated one person, but they did not need any treatment or to go to the hospital. According to authorities, no firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.