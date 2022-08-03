Cedar Heights Drive construction project starts new phase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Starting Wednesday, August 3rd, the crews will start the next phase of construction on Cedar Heights Drive.
Cedar Heights Drive will now be open from the Viking Road round-a-bout to Huntington Road's new round-a-bout.
However, the city will also close off Greenhill Road to the new Huntington Road round-a-bout, so crews can start rebuilding Cedar Heights Drive.
After the addition of new round-a-bouts in the area, city staff engineer Matthew Tolan said removing the roadway will be the focus for this phase.
"Placing new underground structures such as storm sewer and water main, and then placing the road back from a two lane section to a three lane," Tolan said.
Tolan also said there will be one more phasing switch in October. The project is is estimated to be completed by Thanksgiving.