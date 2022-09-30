Cedar Falls upsets #4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23-16

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls used an opportunistic defense and a solid running game to upset the 4th ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars 23-16 Friday night in the UNI-Dome.
After a Ryan Bowling interception gave the Tigers possession at the Cougars 9-yard line, Cedar Falls RB Drake Gelhaus' 7 yard-TD run put the Tigers up 7-0.
Later, Gelhaus would run it in from 3 yards out to make it 14-0 CF. On the next possession, the Tiger defense would put pressure on Kennedy sophomore QB Vincenzo Gianforte, forcing an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. That would result in a safety for the Tigers, making it 16-0.
After a Kennedy field goal, the Tigers would cap a 39 yard drive with another Gelhaus TD run to make it 23-3.
The Cougars would make it close in the closing minutes but the comeback wasn't enough as the Tigers upset the previous unbeaten Cougars.
Next week, Cedar Falls will play at Dubuque Hempstead while Kennedy will host Davenport West.