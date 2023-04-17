Cedar Falls Public Safety cracks the code on youth social media

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Nowadays, kids have access to the entire world at their fingertips. Whether through Snapchat, TikTok or other social media platforms, the dangers online pose just as big of a risk.
School resource officer for Cedar Falls, Liesel Reimers predicts they've had to issue search warrants monthly for access to kids phones for crimes; whether it be for cyberbullying, harassment or even nude photos, for ages as young as middle schoolers.
“We’re having a lot of cyber bullying right now, so a lot of kids are more willing to say things online than they are in person, and it doesn’t go away. Because it’s over text, over messenger or over a photo, we’re also having a lot of online predators, adults talking to children that students may feel a friendship was formed but really it’s someone that’s unsafe,” she explains.
As the national conversation surrounds TikTok safety, Officer Reimers warns there are local effects to the app too.
“TikTok is just that app right now where kids want to go viral, and they want to be public and they want likes and views," she says, adding, "the amount of trends that have come from TikTok in the last two years has been super scary, the things it has brought kids to do, physically do inside the schools and to each other, like slapping each other, damaging equipment."
The thing about TikTok is, it's all based on an algorithm. If your child is engaging in inappropriate behavior in the app, it's easier to figure out, because the child's 'For You' page will be curated for them.
Other apps posing issues like Snapchat are harder to discipline. The app is designed as quick conversations, through photos or messages, that "disappear" after clicking them. But as Officer Reimers explains, that isn't really the case.
“Snapchat is so scary and probably one of the apps I deal with the most. You know we’re constantly getting screenshots of students with the awful things people are saying to each other, group chats are just a breeding ground of poor information and mean things said to each other.”
The app also has special features created for hiding information. The 'my eyes only' feature is a special album in the app, that needs a password for access. Users can also create "private stories" which restricts whoever they want from viewing their public posts.
“On top of for my eyes only, there's secret portals in Snapchat where people can hide things and have secret Snapchat stories that you can hide things from your parents. There’s just so many moving parts of Snapchat they keep updating and adding to that makes it really hard to keep up to date, on top of keeping track of your kids,” she explains.
Officer Reimers, a young woman herself, says she's not showing parents the "ins and outs" of social media to expose kids; she's doing it to keep them safe in the long run.
"I truly am doing this not to sell them out but because I care about them, and I’ve seen the poor situations they’ve gotten themselves into they’re going to make mistakes we all will, and I try to remind them, it might stink you made a mistake but I hope you learn from it.”
Officer Reimers starts internet safety talks with kids in the 4th-5th grades. She encourages parents to have conversations with their kids young, and set boundaries for usage.
"Having the expectation and not budging on it. What they do on their phone at 2 am is probably not good, why do they have it?”
She understands the conversation could be hard, but its effects will be lasting.
“The kids might not like it but it really will prevent these big issues from affecting the rest of their life.”
In her meetings with kids throughout the district, Officer Reimers also focuses on privacy, and protecting personal information from strangers.
"We always joke, would you go tell a stranger your first and last name, and share what you did last weekend, and they’re all like no that would be weird— well then why would you be public?"
By keeping profiles private, Officer Reimers says platforms are easier to keep under control, and most importantly, safe.
"The first step I'd love for all the kids to do is make sure you’re private, that takes one layer off of this right? We have a bunch of other things to work on but that’s an easy fix.”
If you missed Monday's meeting, you can attend Wednesday's by registering at this link.
Several major apps like TikTok offer parental controls, but you need direct access to the account to restrict it.