Cedar Falls Police investigate shots fired incident near UNI campus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls Police are investigating a shots fired incident steps from the University of Northern Iowa campus.
It happened in the area around the Hidden Valley Apartments in the 2100 block of College Street.
Officers found evidence of gunshots and damage in the area but do not believe the gunfire injured anyone.
While the incident occurred on College Hill, just outside of the UNI campus, several UNI students told KWWL they did not receive a UNI alert.
Authorities are asking with information about the shots fired incident to contact Cedar Falls Police, Black Hawk County Dispatch, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.