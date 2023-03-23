Cedar Falls native Eric Sinclair injured in Denver school shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Whether on the mat or in the classroom, Eric Sinclair has never taken the traditional route.
"He has a unique soul that did things his way, and that is his hallmark. Eric was never going to do things traditionally," Kyle Klingman said. "He was always going to do things uniquely. And when you meet him, you're going to come away feeling like you had a great interaction with someone that truly cares."
On Wednesday morning, police say that Austin Lyle shot and wounded two staff members inside Denver East High School during a school safety plan on Wednesday, where students are searched before school each day.
Authorities said the two staff members were administrators Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair. Sinclair is a former Cedar Falls resident whose family still lives in the Cedar Falls area. He's listed online as the Dean of Culture at the school.
Mason is now out of the hospital, but Sinclair is still there. Hospital officials say that he's in serious condition after undergoing surgery for what KWWL's NBC affiliate KUSA reported were life-threatening injuries.
Kyle Klingman was a senior when Sinclair was a freshman. His younger brother was the same age as Eric and was friends with him. Over the years, he's gotten to know Sinclair and his family.
"Eric is a fun guy. He is a guy that was the life of the party," Klingman said. "He was always cracking jokes."
He talked to Sinclair's parents, Dennis and Arlis, on Wednesday shortly after hearing of the shooting. Sinclair's parents have traveled to Colorado to be with him.
Klingman described them as "two of the strongest people you will ever meet."
"I think they understand that there's nothing they can do other than go and be with Eric and really hope for the best at this point," he said.
Sinclair graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1998.
Sinclair was the 1997 Iowa State Wrestling Champion for Class 3A at 130 pounds. The trophies from the two team titles in 1997 and 1998 are still in the hallways at Cedar Falls High School.
"If Eric Sinclair was on the mat competing, you would walk to wherever you were to go find out where Eric Sinclair was," Klingman said. "He was that dynamic, that unique. One of those transcendent figures in the state at the time because of his just otherworldly wrestling style."
Klingman is an avid wrestling follower who has covered the sport for years and served as director of the Dan Gable Museum.
In the late 1990s, Klingman said Cedar Falls was a premier program, and Eric Sinclair was one of the premier wrestlers in the state of Iowa.
"Eric Sinclair wrestled different than any human being that's ever wrestled the United States," Klingman said. "It was a style that probably wasn't going to work at the college level, but in high school, he created a unique style that truly no one has replicated before since."
As a wrestler, Sinclair was known for his headlocks and cradles.
"He could fire off a headlock like a shot," Klingman said. "No one hits headlocks like it was a direct shot like a double leg or single leg. He would fire it off like nobody else."
After winning a state championship as a junior, Sinclair finished third his senior year, losing only one match in his final two years of high school.
"He has his own style, his own color, his own flair and because he didn't take it too seriously, he was able to just have fun with it," Klingman said. "He did things his way. He wasn't the hardest worker in the room, but I think his edge was that he could go out there and have fun and never took it beyond just what the sports action was."
His success on the mat translated to success in the classroom.
"He was never going to do anything traditional. He was always going to do things his way, and I think there's a real ability to connect with people when you can do that," he said. "When you have your own style, and you're able to allow other people to have their style, I think that's why Eric was able to be successful on the mat and in the classroom."
Klingman didn't expect Eric to get into education but said he thrived once he got into the role.
"You can see how he's able to connect with students and other people, and he has that connectivity and that ability just to be friendly and to engage people," he said. "In high school, I wouldn't have guessed that I would see him as a teacher, but now that he's in it and you just see his great skill set, you can see why he would be an effective teacher."