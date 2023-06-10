Cedar Falls man killed in Vinton construction accident

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL)- A Cedar Falls man is dead after being crushed between two pieces of equipment at a construction site in Vinton on Friday.
It happened in the 1300 Block of B Avenue just after 3 p.m.
Vinton Police said 61-year-old Ronald Dean Preece of Cedar Falls got crushed between the backs of a dump truck and tracked skid steer. At the time, Preece was standing at the left rear of the dump truck, adjusting the dump gate chain. The operator of the skid steer did not see him and, while leveling gravel, backed into Preece, pinning him between the dump truck and the skid steer.
First responders took Preece to Virginia Gay Hospital Emergency Room, where he later died from his injuries.
Preece worked as a dump truck driver for the company that was contracted to do the B Avenue utility work.
Vinton Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA are still investigating the accident.