Cedar Falls lights the menorah on night one of Hanukkah

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah around the world. The Chabad of Northeast Iowa held a menorah lighting ceremony at Overman Park in Cedar Falls to kickoff the Jewish Holiday.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green had the honor of lighting the center candle of the menorah on night one. Over the next eight nights, one candle will be lit on the menorah.
Also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is held every year to commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem and rededication of the second temple in the second century.
The celebration in Cedar Falls included honoring local dignitaries, gifts handed out to children, and dancing rabbis.
Hanukkah runs through the night of December 26th.