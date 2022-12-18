 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including possible
blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Forecast
snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time, but changes in
projected snow totals will not preclude the potential for
blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing snow which
would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold is
highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero or
colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close attention
for forecast updates and be prepared to consider alternative
plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40 to
50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind chills
likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Cedar Falls lights the menorah on night one of Hanukkah

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah around the world. The Chabad of Northeast Iowa held a menorah lighting ceremony at Overman Park in Cedar Falls to kickoff the Jewish Holiday. 

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green had the honor of lighting the center candle of the menorah on night one. Over the next eight nights, one candle will be lit on the menorah.

Also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is held every year to commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem and rededication of the second temple in the second century.

The celebration in Cedar Falls included honoring local dignitaries, gifts handed out to children, and dancing rabbis.

Hanukkah runs through the night of December 26th. 

