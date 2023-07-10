Cedar Falls hopeful federal funds will power Main Street project

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Months into their Main Street reconstruction project, leaders in Cedar Falls are hopeful a $10 million dollar federal grant will help the city to reopen parts of the busy thoroughfare before the winter.
The money comes from the Department of Transportation's RAISE grant program.
The project itself started months ago as crews work to completely reconstruct blocks of Main Street, from University Avenue to 6th St. Principal Engineer Ben Claypool said the grant will be essential in the completion of this three segment project.
Work continues this summer both above and below street level, including storm sewers from 18th to 21st and from 6th to 9th.
Claypool said pavement preparations are set to begin soon.
"The northern segment is right at that halfway mark," said Claypool. "18th Street down to 22nd is also right on track, we are about halfway done with that work."
The work continues at the Seerley Boulevard intersection, where crews are removing parts of the roadway to improve drainage.
"The overarching goal especially with this being a multi year project, is that the roadways are back and re-open before winter shutout," said Claypool. "We might not have all of the landscaping perfectly touched up, but that's where we follow up in the spring."
Once the road fully reopens, city officials hope people will enjoy on-street bike lanes, accessible sidewalks, and transit stops.
Though the federal funding will help the reconstruction efforts, the entire project is expected to last until 2025. In the meantime, city officials say they appreciate residents cooperation through the construction process.