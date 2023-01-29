Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to garage fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls firefighters put out a garage fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Carol Court just before 9:00.
When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the garage and smoke coming from the home. One person was home at the time but got out safely. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and contain it to the garage.
The garage had smoke and water damage, while the home has light smoke damage.
Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.