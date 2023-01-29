 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Monday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over much
of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the
teens and 20s below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responds to garage fire

By DJ Stewart

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls firefighters put out a garage fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Carol Court just before 9:00.

When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the garage and smoke coming from the home. One person was home at the time but got out safely. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and contain it to the garage.

The garage had smoke and water damage, while the home has light smoke damage.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.