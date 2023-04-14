Cedar Falls Fire and Rescue recap three recent fire calls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to two residential fires and one vehicle fire in just one week.
Crews responded to a car fire at UNI as well as a car explosion that spread to a home on 6th Street.
Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek said it's important to be cautious of where you park your cars given the dry conditions.
"We've had car fires that started from parking on a pile of dead leaves and kind of blows around and gets up under the hot stuff," Zolondek said. "It kind of starts smoldering and all of the sudden the car is on fire."
Crews also advise occupants to pay attention to their fire detectors.
"The residential fires on both the 300 block of West 6th Street, as well as the 300 block of West 22nd, had working detectors," Zolondek said. "Occupants called after the fire had spread."
Zolondek said if you have a fire try to reach out to first responders sooner rather than later.
"Let us know if everybody has made it out or if you animals or pets inside," Zolondek said. "Give us an idea of where their at and kind of a lay out, and we will try to get in there and get them."
Although flare ups following the fire aren't typical, Zolondek said it can still happen.
"Usually we have fire crews go by multiple times and we have a camera that we kind of check over quick," Zolondek said. "There may be some piled up dense material that we flip around and take a water can to spray that down. For the 22nd Street fire, we pretty much had someone there throughout the night."
It is also important to check your smoking and cooking materials, as most fires start in kitchens.