Cedar Falls City Council to discuss future of train tracks through downtown

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- During a special meeting on Monday night, Cedar Falls City Council members will discuss applying for a federal grant that would cover part of the project's cost to remove the railroad tracks that currently run through downtown. The tracks have not been used since 2010.
The item initially came up at the September 19 city council meeting but was voted down 4-3. After the vote, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said two city council members, CFU General Manager Steve Bernard and Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines met with the Iowa Northern Railway. Green said they learned new information and got some clarification that wasn't available at the last Monday meeting. So, two city council members requested to have the item reconsidered. City Council will reconsider it during a special meeting Monday night.
"That infrastructure and particularly having to maintain roads that include the rail, it's more expensive to do it that way than if it was just a road itself, but no rail," Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said.
The line was built primarily to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, but the railway hasn't been used since 2010. At that time, long-haul railways stopped delivering less than 100 cars of coal, which would block traffic and isolate downtown for significant amounts of time.
In a letter to City Council, Bernard said, "CFU does not foresee ever receiving regular, large shipments of coal which would be needed to support rail service to our facilities."
Green said having the rail removed would be fantastic.
The project would remove 11,642 feet of track, from the McDonald's on First Street, through downtown and past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park.
"Iowa Northern Railway has been losing money on this for years," Green said. "They've got a big intermodal facility up in Butler County by Shell Rock that they want to use this rail at to recycle it, so I would much rather see that be put to good use out there than just sitting idle here."
The total project cost is estimated to be $12.2 Million. That includes removing tracks, crossings, street reconstruction, and infrastructure improvements. The Federal Railroad Administration grant would cover 80% of that cost, or $9.76 million. The City of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway Company would split the remaining 20% evenly at $1.22 million each.
"This grant would cover all infrastructure improvements and sidewalks and roadway," Green said. "Plus, convert the old rail bridge from downtown where the utility is to a passenger bridge or walkway bridge that directly connects Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park, which will be fantastic for walkers, joggers and bicyclists."
City Council will meet at the Community Center at 5 p.m. on Monday to discuss the future of the railroad tracks through downtown.