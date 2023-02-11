Cedar Falls business helping business partner in Turkey

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Nearly one week after an earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, a local community is lending a helping hand to one of their partners.
Driftless Style in Cedar Falls first opened their doors in 2019 out of a desire and passion to make an impact. Supporting business partnerships and job opportunities for the artisan and makers they work with.
The shops owner and founder, Kelsie Kunkle says she's been sourcing vintage Turkish rugs for two years now thanks to her business with Fadime. A business owner from Turkey who was located in the earthquake zone with her family. The area has already seen 80% of homes and buildings destroyed, and more than 28,000 lives have been lost.
As Fadime's family is working to relocate, her community is in dire need of supplies to help them recover. That's where Driftless Style comes in.
Since Thursday, Kelsie has been offering everything in her shop and online 20% to customers. With the goal to donate all the money raised during this time to Fadime and her family. Customers can also choose to not buy anything, and instead directly donate to the cause.
Anyone who helps donate will be given a coupon which they can use for a future purchase at the shop. The code to enter online to get the 20% discount is "THE EARTHQUAKE RELIEF."
Keslie says she's grateful for the support she's seen from both old and new customers. Some donations have come in from out of state that hadn't heard of the store until they heard about their Turkey Relief Campaign.
Kelsie says she gets her rugs from Fadime and currently only has three left in stock. She's hoping with the donations, Fadime will be able to get back on her feet and continue doing business with one another.
The fundraiser runs through Sunday and the store is open from 10-4.
You can learn more about Driftless Style by going to clicking here.