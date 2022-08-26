CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--The Cedar Falls Tigers beat Johnston 14-0 in a defensive battle at the UNI-Dome. The Tigers avenged a loss to Johnston from 2021.
Cedar Falls beats Johnston 14-0 in season opener
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
