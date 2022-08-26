 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls beats Johnston 14-0 in season opener

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--The Cedar Falls Tigers beat Johnston 14-0 in a defensive battle at the UNI-Dome.  The Tigers avenged a loss to Johnston from 2021.