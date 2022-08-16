Cedar Falls Athletics receives major financial gift.

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--Tonight--- the Cedar Falls Athletic department holds its annual Fall sports event---showcasing the sports teams and the athletes who will be competing for Cedar Falls this fall.
Behind the scenes---many members of the community have been involved in the fundraising efforts for a new athletic performance center for the new Cedar Falls High School.
Tonight ---Cedar Falls announces a major gift from Scheels Sporting Goods of $1-million dollars to aid in the construction of the Athletic Performance Center.
Cedar Falls Athletic Director Troy Becker says this a tremendous gift.
Troy Becker/Cedar Falls Athletic Director, "The programs that we have had and the coaches that we've had --generated a positive culture to make something like this possible AND it is great to know we can build on that to do great things for our athletes in the future and community."
Earlier this year Martin Brothers of Cedar Falls pledged $750-Thousand for a new Aquatics Center at the new High School.