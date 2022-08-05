 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Catholic school in Guttenberg closes its doors due to lack of teachers

St Mary IC Web

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) - A reliable source informed KWWL on Friday night the St. Mary's IC School made the decision on Thursday to close their school for this year. 

The school board came to this decision after only one licensed teacher was available for the school. The board said they have worked tirelessly and followed up on every lead for more teachers.

The School listed other options for schooling during the school year for children to receive a proper education:

  • LaSalle, Holy Cross (16 mi.), preschool-6th, Principal Brenda Lansing, 563-870-2405
  • Xavier, Dyersville (23 mi.), preschool-6th, Principal Peter Smith, 563-875-7376
  • Beckman, Dyersville (23 mi.), 7th-12, Principal Marcel Kielkucki, 563-875-7188