Catholic school in Guttenberg closes its doors due to lack of teachers

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) - A reliable source informed KWWL on Friday night the St. Mary's IC School made the decision on Thursday to close their school for this year.
The school board came to this decision after only one licensed teacher was available for the school. The board said they have worked tirelessly and followed up on every lead for more teachers.
The School listed other options for schooling during the school year for children to receive a proper education:
- LaSalle, Holy Cross (16 mi.), preschool-6th, Principal Brenda Lansing, 563-870-2405
- Xavier, Dyersville (23 mi.), preschool-6th, Principal Peter Smith, 563-875-7376
- Beckman, Dyersville (23 mi.), 7th-12, Principal Marcel Kielkucki, 563-875-7188