Carlos O'Kelly's locations in Cedar Valley raising money for Schmidt family

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- This weekend, a Cedar Valley restaurant chain is raising money for the Schmidt family.
Last Friday, Tyler Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed while camping in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The Schmidt's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack. Later in the day, authorities found the suspected gunman dead of what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
From Friday through Sunday at the Carlos O'Kelly's locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, all proceeds from dessert sales will go directly to Arlo and the Schmidt family.
"We have always been a very family-oriented business," General Manager Rachel McCullough said. "We just jumped to the opportunity to see how we could support the family."
As of Friday afternoon, McCullough said she had seen a mix of people just coming in for dessert and others who wanted to help the family.
"A lot of people have been too full to have dessert, for they have been just donating cash," she said. "We are always willing to take that to give to the family."
Those participating can have their name entered into a drawing to win a basket. There is a children's version filled with lots of coloring books and an adult one filled with margarita glasses.
"The word got out more than we expected," McCullough said. "It's been awesome. Just on social media and on Facebook. Everyone has shared it, all my staff has shared it, and we're just hoping for a good turnout this weekend."
A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been created to help Arlo in the wake of the tragedy. At the time of this publishing, the page has generated more than $261,000 worth of donations. That money will go into a trust to give him more financial stability in the future.
Friends have set up a meal train account for the family. People can either contribute funds or provide an actual meal to them.
The Carlos O'Kelly's locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
"I would encourage anyone who hasn't donated or shown their support to either come in and get some dessert or look at the GoFundMe page and see if you can help," McCullough said.