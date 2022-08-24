Campbell's Concession warehouse destroyed after early morning fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Campbell's Concessions warehouse is a total loss, after an early morning fire broke out at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Wednesday.
According to NBC affiliate, WHO13, the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the fairgrounds around 2:30 a.m.
When arriving on scene, crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the warehouse.
Located off of Dean Avenue, east of John and Emily Putney Family Cattle Barn and north of the Oman Family Youth Inn, some nearby trailers also have minimal damage.
No reported injuries from firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.