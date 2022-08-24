 Skip to main content
Campbell's Concession warehouse destroyed after early morning fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds

  • Updated
WHO iowa state fairground fire

This photo was taken by the WHO13 news team.

 Photo taken by WHO13 news team

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Campbell's Concessions warehouse is a total loss, after an early morning fire broke out at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Wednesday.

According to NBC affiliate, WHO13, the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the fairgrounds around 2:30 a.m.

When arriving on scene, crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the  warehouse.

Located off of Dean Avenue, east of John and Emily Putney Family Cattle Barn and north of the Oman Family Youth Inn, some nearby trailers also have minimal damage.

No reported injuries from firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.