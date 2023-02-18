Calls for an arrest continue to grow in Cedar Rapids in death of Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Protesters gathered once again at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids Saturday. Calling for more answers and an arrest in the death of Devonna Walker.
Walker was stabbed to death back on January 2nd, and little movement has been made to bring justice to her case.
Multiple demonstrations have been held over the past month by organizers and community members to bring awareness to Walker.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks has said Cedar Rapids Police have finished their investigation, and prosecutors are continuing to review evidence in the case to determine if charges are filed or not.