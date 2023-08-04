Burn Survivor's Warning: Eastern Iowa Man Lucky to be Alive after Burning 90% of His Body

DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) - An Eastern Iowa man says he's lucky to be alive after a day of yard work took a devastating turn.
"It was kind of windy and rainy that morning," said James Rogers, recalling the day three years ago when he was out raking leaves near his home.
"I went to go start the leaves on fire, and I couldn't get them to go."
Or so he thought.
"So I went to go get some gas."
But underneath that damp pile of leaves, a small fire was burning, and the gas Rogers added caused the fire to explode.
His wife, Mikki, was working at Waverly Hospital's Emergency Room when she suddenly saw her husband come through the doors.
"He came to where I was working and that was a feeling I don't think I'll ever forget," she said.
Rogers had suffered third degree burns on 90% of his body. The damage was so severe that he spent the next 24 days in a medically induced coma.
"When they woke me up, I was super confused, and I didn't really know what happened," he said.
Rogers spent nearly a year in Iowa City at the University of Iowa's Burn Treatment Center.
"I knew it was bad, but I didn't know it was as bad as it was," he said.
He faced skin graft after skin graft and three years later, the work continues.
"It gets frustrating at times because I don't see the results because I live it every day. But people I don't see for weeks at a time do see the results," he said.
He's had to re-learn even the simplest tasks.
"One of my biggest goals right now is trying to put my own socks on."
Despite the daily battles, he hopes to get back to work as an electrical lineman, and he says he'll be forever grateful for the care he received at Burn Treatment Center.
"They have all the most advanced techniques," he said. "I have special grafts that they can't just do anywhere."
As he and his wife look to the future, Rogers hopes others can learn from his story.
"No amount of yard work is worth your life. So, always be safe with fire and never use gas."