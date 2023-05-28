Building partially collapses in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- Davenport Firefighters are on the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the 300 block of Main Street in Davenport.
The building that partially collapsed is an apartment building called "The Davenport."
Davenport Firefighters and Davenport Police Officers responded to reports of a collapsed building just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. It is not clear if there are any injuries.
Crews are working to secure the surrounding area and disconnect utilities.
The north side of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church on North Main Street is serving as a reunification point.