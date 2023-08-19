Bricks fall off building near downtown Farmers' Market in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Saturday morning's downtown farmers Market in Cedar Rapids didn't begin like it normally would.
Public safety crews arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m. after a number of bricks fell from the upper levels of a four-story building along 3rd Avenue Southeast.
The bricks landed on the sidewalk near the Granby building, leading to Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments to secure the area and close off the sidewalk.
The building was inspected by personnel on scene and they removed other loose items. An inspection determined the bricks fell from a façade and the building owner has been advised to speak with a structural engineer to further assess the building.
There are no structural concerns with the Granby building. The sidewalk outside the building will be closed until further notice for safety reasons.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.