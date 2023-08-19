 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Bricks fall off building near downtown Farmers' Market in Cedar Rapids

By Dani Miskell

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Saturday morning's downtown farmers Market in Cedar Rapids didn't begin like it normally would.

Public safety crews arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m. after a number of bricks fell from the upper levels of a four-story building along 3rd Avenue Southeast.

The bricks landed on the sidewalk near the Granby building, leading to Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments to secure the area and close off the sidewalk.

The building was inspected by personnel on scene and they removed other loose items. An inspection determined the bricks fell from a façade and the building owner has been advised to speak with a structural engineer to further assess the building. 

There are no structural concerns with the Granby building. The sidewalk outside the building will be closed until further notice for safety reasons.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.