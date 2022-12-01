BREAKING: Injuries in Guttenberg group home fire Thursday night

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) - Firefighters from several departments are battling a major fire Thursday evening with injuries.
The fire is in the 500 block of North Second Street at a group home facility known as Imagine the Possibilities, a health organization which serves Iowans with disabilities all across the state.
The Guttenberg fire is in the Sunrise Home, one of 6 group homes Imagine has in Guttenberg.
Five residents live in that facility and all five are now accounted for, according to Jeff Morris, Chief Administrative Officer for Imagine the Possibilities in Oskaloosa.
Morris says he believes at least two residents may have suffered smoke inhalation and were being treated at the Guttenberg Hospital.
An early news tip to KWWL said three residents of the care facility were rescued by first responders.
KWWL News confirmed some patients were treated at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital. No names or conditions are yet available.
This is a developing story.
@KCRG @KWWL @iowasnewsnow @NStewCBS2 LARGE structure on N 2nd St. Guttenberg, IA. House was fully engulfed at one point. pic.twitter.com/Jz707lfEfr— Will (The IA Weatherman) (@willthewxguy) December 2, 2022