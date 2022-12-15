Brazil Native, Former Grandview Soccer player hopes Messi wins World Cup

WATERLOO(KWWL)-KWWL News Producer Diego Leite has a particular skill set when it comes to soccer... Leite was born in Rio D' Janeiro, Brazil The Country with a record six World Cup titles. Diego says soccer is as important to him as breathing.
Diego Leite/Brazil Native
"Once you are born in Brazil, they say you are born with a soccer ball. No where to go you have got to love soccer almost forced to love soccer there."
Diego played college soccer in the United States finishing his career this past year at Grandview University in Des Moines.
Leite has an un-rivaled passion for the Brazil's Soccer team and even though Brazil is out of the World Cup he says he will be pulling for their South American rivals Argentina on Sunday...because of the great Lionel Messi.
Leite, "As a Brazilian I would say it is painful to see Argentina with a chance to win its third title but for me as a Messi fan I think Messi deserves to win a World Cup because of his career and everything he has done for soccer. I think it would be unfair for him to retire without a World Cup title