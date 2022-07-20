Boy killed, man injured in multi-vehicle I-80 crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol reports that a child was killed in a rear-end crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening in Polk County.
According to the ISP crash report, 11-year-old Ian Venales died and 42-year-old Luis Venales Graterol was injured. Both are from Grimes.
The crash report says that just after 5:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer was not able to slow down for a traffic backup on I-80 due to a separate crash. The truck then rear-ended the car Graterol was driving, which hit another car in front of him.
Ian Venales, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.