 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boy killed, man injured in multi-vehicle I-80 crash in Polk County

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa-State-Patrol-Web (2) (1)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol reports that a child was killed in a rear-end crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening in Polk County.

According to the ISP crash report, 11-year-old Ian Venales died and 42-year-old Luis Venales Graterol was injured. Both are from Grimes.

The crash report says that just after 5:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer was not able to slow down for a traffic backup on I-80 due to a separate crash. The truck then rear-ended the car Graterol was driving, which hit another car in front of him.

Ian Venales, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.