Bobby Q's Hawaiian BBQ holds grand reopening in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - 18 months after they first opened their doors in the Cedar Valley, 'Bobby Q's Hawaiian BBQ' held a grand reopening of the popular restaurant Saturday.
Co-owners Bobby and Megan Quang held the grand reopening to signify a new chapter for the establishment. The couple had just announced they recently had taken sole possession of owning the restaurant.
Bobby says he's ready to continue serving his native food to the people in the Cedar Valley for them to experience.
The reopening comes just a short time after Bobby announced he would be stepping away from the business last week due to unforeseen circumstances.