Big Grover Brewery celebrates a decade of excellent beer and growth in Solon

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL) - Big Grove Brewery in Solon celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday.
In the decade since they opened in 2013, they have expanded. First to Iowa City, then to Des Moines and soon they will open a location in Cedar Rapids.
On Sunday, the community of Solon raised a glass to celebrate a decade of fresh craft beer at Big Grove Brewery.
It's a place that quickly became part of the community
"This is kind of the meeting place for all of the families who come through when they're dropping one kid off for soccer or football or basketball," Big Grove Brewery Co-Founder Doug Goettsch said. "They meet here, have lunch, and go on. We're very family-centered here."
Dave Goettsch is one of the restaurant's co-founders, along with the mother-son team of Faye and Matt Swift.
Goettsch came in with training in the kitchen, while the other co-founders brought their unique skills.
"Matt was the beer guy, and Faye had been running restaurants since 1988," Goettsch said. "The three of us together got together and did this little brewpub."
The COVID-19 pandemic and changing restrictions were a big challenge for Big Grove.
During the pandemic, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds imposed a 50 percent capacity limit for businesses and required restaurants and bars to follow 6 feet social distancing requirements.
Reynolds also restricted the hours they could operate for a brief period, requiring all establishments to close at 10 p.m and not reopen until 6 a.m. the following morning.
Patrons at restaurants and bars were required to stay seated when eating or drinking, with groups limited to eight people or per household. Groups needed to be socially distanced, and anyone getting up from their table had to wear a mask.
"We had pivoted to take food to go, carry out only, and my staff did a wonderful job," Goettsch said. "We took advantage of the time to clean the restaurant from top to bottom and repaint it, so we looked at it as an opportunity to turn a bad problem into a good one and still service the community here in Solon."
Big Grove has expanded from a 3.5-barrel brewhouse in Solon, opening a 28,000-square-foot production facility in Iowa City in 2017, a Des Moines taproom last year, and a new Cedar Rapids location is set to open in December.
Goettsch said they're still looking to expand.
"There's all kinds of possibilities that we're looking at, possibly going out of state. Nothing is set in stone, but we know that we will probably be sometime in the next year or two, and that's going to be up to the rest of our ownership team to decide where the best opportunities lie," Goettsch said.
Goettsch said the keys to their success are a family-friendly environment, good food, and relentless hospitality.