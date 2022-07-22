Bicyclist suffers minor injuries after Waterloo hit-and-run incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bicyclist suffered a minor hip injury after being struck off his bike in a Tuesday hit-and-run in Waterloo.
According to a press release, Waterloo Police responded to the incident at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday on the intersection of W. 11th and N Washington St.
According to the victim Michael McKinley, he was heading south on W 11th and was crossing N Washington when he was struck by a small tan-colored sedan.
The sedan failed to come to a stop at the red light and hit McKinley as he was turning right at the red light.
McKinley says he only had a minor bruise on his hip. He also told police that the driver of the sedan stopped to ask if he was okay. After asking, the sedan fled the scene.
According to McKinley, the driver looked like a young Hispanic man with short hair.
McKinley refused medical treatment at the scene. The case is still under investigation.