Best of the Class students recognized at annual ceremony

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Some of the brightest young minds from across the state gathered on the University of Northern Iowa campus on Saturday morning for the annual Best of the Class ceremony.
The University of Northern Iowa and KWWL co-sponsored the event. High school seniors and their families gathered in the McLeod Center to be recognized as Best of the Class.
Every year, KWWL recognizes valedictorians from each high school in eastern Iowa for their accomplishments.
2023 is the 39th year we celebrated the Best of the Class ceremony. In 38 years of recognizing academic excellence, KWWL's Best of the Class has honored more than 4,700 students.
The event celebrates the top high school graduating seniors for their work in the classroom, school activities and involvement in the community.
"It is an important time for them to have someone recognize the hard work that they've put in to recognize and the commitment that they've had to make," UNI President Mark Nook said. "To celebrate that not just locally but really throughout the entire Cedar Valley, it means a great deal to the students, and it means a great deal also to their parents and their families and their school districts to have this celebration of high-quality education here in the Cedar Valley."
The Best of the Class ceremony has been held at the University of Northern Iowa since 2015.
In June, KWWL will feature these valedictorians and top graduating students during our newscasts.