CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The city of Cedar Rapids hosted two big games for week 3 of Friday Night Heroes. Class 4A Xavier hosted class 2A Dubuque Wahlert and class 5A Kennedy hosted 4A Washington at Kingston Stadium. All four schools were undefeated going into tonight's games. Xavier beats Wahlert 40-7 and Kennedy beat Wash 27-0.
Battle of Unbeatens in Cedar Rapids
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
