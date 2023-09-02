Authorities searching for man who allegedly shoved child into a fire pit

PALO, Iowa (KWWL)- Linn County authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shoved a child into a firepit in Palo on Saturday.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call about a child with severe burns to his head and shoulders just after 10:30 on Saturday morning.
Witnesses said the child came from a house in the 1000 blocks of 1st Street in Palo. According to deputies, the burns to the child's head and shoulders occurred after an adult man, who authorities identified as 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Maas, shoved the child into a fire pit. First responders took the young child to St. Luke's Hospital so doctors could treat his severe burns.
Deputies said they searched the house in the 1,000 block of 1st Street but did not find Maas. The Sheriff's Office said deputies are still trying to locate Maas to speak with him about this incident.
In addition to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Hiawatha Police Department and the Hiawatha Ambulance Services also responded to the incident.